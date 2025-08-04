Every Apple Grown Here In New York State (And When To Pick Them)
When you think of New York, you probably think of the "Big Apple," but the state itself is a true apple paradise. With nearly 700 growers from the shores of Lake Ontario to the beautiful Hudson Valley, there's a perfect apple for everyone.
This A-Z guide will help you discover the many delicious varieties you can find at local orchards and farm stands.
New York State Apple Varieties and Their Best Uses (A-Z)
Acey Mac
- What it's like: This apple is a cousin to the classic McIntosh, offering a sweet-tart and juicy flavor.
- Where it grows: You'll find it in various orchards across Upstate NY.
- Best for: It's great for snacking, baking into pies, and making applesauce.
- Learn more about these apples online at Fowler Farms' Acey Mac Page
Autumn Crisp
- What it's like: A Cornell University release known for its significant crunch and a sweet-tart flavor. It's got a unique red-mottled skin and is packed with Vitamin C.
- Where it grows: Increasingly grown in New York.
- Best for: Great for fresh eating, salads (it's slow to brown), and baking because it stays firm.
- Learn more about these apples online at Apple Holler's Autumn Crisp Page
Braeburn
- What it's like: A firm apple with a distinct two-toned skin, offering a balanced sweet-tart flavor. It stores exceptionally well.
- Where it grows: Widely grown in New York for its excellent storage and versatility.
- Best for: Versatile for fresh eating, salads, and baking (it holds its shape well).
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Braeburn Apple Entry
Cameo
- What it's like: Discovered as a chance seedling, it has a crisp, juicy texture with a sweet-tart flavor that hints at pear.
- Where it grows: Found in some New York orchards, though it's still gaining popularity here.
- Best for: Good for fresh eating, salads, and can be used in baking.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Cameo Apple Entry
Cortland
- What it's like: Developed at the NY State Agricultural Experiment Station in 1898. Features bright red skin and a white flesh that is famously slow to brown.
- Where it grows: Widely cultivated across all major Upstate New York apple-growing areas.
- Best for: Ideal for fruit salads, cheese boards, pies, crisps, and applesauce.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Cortland Apple Entry
Crispin (Mutsu)
- What it's like: A large, greenish-yellow apple with a firm, juicy, and very sweet flesh. It has a distinctive crunch.
- Where it grows: Popular in many New York orchards, especially Western New York.
- Best for: Great for fresh eating, baking, and applesauce (it often needs little added sugar).
- Learn more about these apples online at Albemarle Ciderworks' Crispin Apple Page
Empire
- What it's like: A cross between McIntosh and Red Delicious, developed at Cornell University in Geneva, NY. It’s a dark red, crisp, juicy, and balanced sweet-tart apple.
- Where it grows: Very popular and widely grown across all major New York apple regions.
- Best for: A truly versatile apple, excellent for fresh eating, salads, baking, and applesauce.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Empire Apple Entry
EverCrisp®
- What it's like: A cross between Honeycrisp and Fuji, known for its exceptional firmness, juiciness, and long storage life. Offers a sweet-tart flavor.
- Where it grows: A newer variety, gaining traction in New York orchards.
- Best for: Excellent for fresh eating, salads, and it holds up well in baking.
- Learn more about these apples online at EverCrisp® Official Website
Fortune
- What it's like: A cross of Empire and Schoharie Spy, released from Cornell. It offers a sprightly, slightly spicy flavor.
- Where it grows: Grown in various New York orchards.
- Best for: Good for fresh eating and bakes well, especially when mixed with sweeter apples.
- Learn more about these apples online at New York Apple Association's Fortune Page
Fuji
- What it's like: A Japanese cultivar known for its super sweetness, crispness, and juiciness. It stores exceptionally well.
- Where it grows: Widely grown across New York, particularly in regions with longer growing seasons.
- Best for: Fantastic for fresh eating, salads, and applesauce (often needs no added sugar).
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Fuji Apple Entry
Gala
- What it's like: Small to medium-sized with distinctive red and yellow striped skin, offering a mild, sweet flavor and a crisp texture.
- Where it grows: Very popular and widely grown across all New York apple regions.
- Best for: Excellent for fresh eating, especially popular with children. Good for salads.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Gala Apple Entry
Ginger Gold
- What it's like: An early-season apple (often one of the first harvested) with a pale yellow skin. It has a firm, crisp texture and a mild, sweet-tart flavor that doesn't brown quickly.
- Where it grows: Grown in many New York orchards, particularly for early season sales.
- Best for: A great early eating apple, also good for salads, applesauce, and light baking.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Ginger Gold Apple Entry
Golden Delicious
- What it's like: A classic, bright yellow apple with a sweet, mellow taste and a crisp, juicy texture.
- Where it grows: Widely grown throughout New York.
- Best for: Very versatile for fresh eating, salads, and an excellent baking apple, particularly for pies, tarts, and applesauce.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Golden Delicious Apple Entry
Granny Smith
- What it's like: Distinctive bright green skin, very firm and crisp flesh, and a distinctly tart flavor.
- Where it grows: Grown in various New York orchards.
- Best for: A superb baking apple (it holds its shape and tartness), great for pies and tarts. Also good for fresh eating for those who prefer a tart apple.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Granny Smith Apple Entry
Honeycrisp
- What it's like: Extremely popular for its explosive crispness, juiciness, and balanced sweet-tart flavor with hints of honey.
- Where it grows: Grown extensively throughout all major New York apple regions due to high demand.
- Best for: Primarily a premium fresh-eating apple. Also excellent in salads and holds up well in baking.
- Learn more about these apples online at University of Minnesota's Honeycrisp Page
Idared
- What it's like: A firm, bright red apple with a tart flavor. Its skin lends a beautiful pink hue to applesauce.
- Where it grows: Widely grown in New York.
- Best for: An excellent baking apple (it holds its shape), great for applesauce, and good for fresh eating for those who enjoy tartness.
- Learn more about these apples online at Apple Holler's Idared Page
Jonagold
- What it's like: A large, beautiful apple that's a cross between Golden Delicious and Jonathan. It's got a great mix of sweet and tart with a crisp texture.
- Where it's grown: Widely grown in New York.
- Best for: A fantastic all-purpose apple for both fresh eating and baking.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Jonagold Apple Entry
Jonamac
- What it's like: This apple is a cross of Jonathan and McIntosh, with a flavor closer to McIntosh but a bit sweeter and firmer.
- Where it grows: It's a popular choice in New York orchards.
- Best for: Fresh eating, pies, and applesauce.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Jonamac Apple Entry
Macoun
- What it's like: Another New York original from 1923. It's deep red, crisp, and creamy with rich, sweet flavors and a hint of berries.
- Where it grows: You'll often find this one in the Hudson Valley and Western New York.
- Best for: An excellent dessert apple for fresh eating and also works well in pies.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Macoun Apple Entry
McIntosh
- What it's like: The iconic New York apple! Bright red and green, with tender, juicy white flesh and a classic sweet-tart flavor. It's known for being soft.
- Where it grows: This is one of the most widely grown apples across all of New York.
- Best for: Eating fresh, making super smooth applesauce, and cider.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's McIntosh Apple Entry
Paula Red
- What it's like: A great early-season apple, often the first sign that fall is coming. It's sweet and tart with a softer texture.
- Where it grows: You can find it everywhere in New York for an early harvest.
- Best for: Applesauce (it breaks down so easily!) and cider. Not the best for pies because it gets too soft.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Paula Red Apple Entry
Red Delicious
- What it's like: The most famous American apple, known for its deep red color and conical shape. It's sweet, crispy, and juicy.
- Where it grows: It's grown widely across New York.
- Best for: Eating fresh and snacking.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Red Delicious Apple Entry
Rome Beauty
- What it's like: A large, round red apple that is prized for its firm flesh that stays together perfectly when cooked. It has a mildly tart flavor.
- Where it grows: You'll mostly find this one in Western New York and the Hudson Valley.
- Best for: The classic baking apple! Perfect for pies, baked apples, and dumplings.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Rome Beauty Apple Entry
RubyFrost®
- What it's like: A deep red Cornell release with a crisp texture and a balanced sweet-tart flavor. It's also high in Vitamin C and stores really well.
- Where it grows: It's grown by licensed growers across Upstate New York.
- Best for: Eating fresh, salads, and baking.
- Learn more about these apples online at RubyFrost® Official Website
SnapDragon®
- What it's like: Another Cornell apple, this one is the sister to the RubyFrost. It got its amazing "monster crunch" from the Honeycrisp and has a spicy-sweet flavor.
- Where it grows: Licensed growers across Upstate New York are bringing this apple to you.
- Best for: A very popular apple for fresh eating, salads, and snacks.
- Learn more about these apples online at SnapDragon® Official Website
SweeTango®
- What it's like: An offspring of Honeycrisp and Zestar!, this apple is famous for its super loud crunch and a complex flavor with notes of citrus, honey, and spice.
- Where it grows: It does well in the Lake Ontario region and is increasingly cultivated in New York.
- Best for: A premium apple for fresh eating and salads.
- Learn more about these apples online at SweeTango® Official Website
Twenty Ounce
- What it's like: A very large heirloom apple (the name says it all!) with firm, tart flesh.
- Where it grows: You can find it in heritage orchards and some commercial farms in New York.
- Best for: This is mainly a cooking apple, perfect for applesauce, pies, and baking because of its size and tartness.
- Learn more about these apples online at New York Apple Association's Twenty Ounce Page
Zestar!®
- What it's like: An early-season apple (often ready in late August) that is crisp, juicy, and has a refreshing sweet-tart flavor with a hint of brown sugar.
- Where it grows: A popular choice for an early harvest in New York.
- Best for: Eating fresh, salads, and light baking.
- Learn more about these apples online at Wikipedia's Zestar! Apple Entry
