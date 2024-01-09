New Restaurant Fills Void Left When KFC Closed in Oneida

The old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that has sat empty in Oneida for nearly two years has gotten new life. Another restaurant has opened in the spot on Genesee Street.

KFC closed early in 2022 and has been nothing more than an empty store front ever since. That is until a new restaurant opened it's doors.

Cinco de Mayo II

Cinco de Mayo II is now open in Oneida. It's so new there isn't many details on their Facebook page about which days and what hours they are open. And they don't have a website yet. You can check them out in person at 127 Genesee Street in Oneida.

The sister restaurant, Cinco De Mayo opened in Sylvan Beach last October. That restaurant is located at 412 Main St.

Cinco de Mayo II opens in Oneida Credit - Cinco de Mayo II/Facebook loading...

Los Amigos Opens in New Hartford

The two new Cinco de Mayo restaurants aren't the only new Mexican places in town. A new Mexican option just opened in New Hartford. Los Amigos is a family-owned and operated restaurant on Seneca Turnpike.

Read More: Authentic Mexican Flavor Comes to New Hartford

new mexican restaurant in new hartford, mexican restaurant in new hartford, los amigo open in new hartford TSM loading...

Mixed Reviews

The new restaurant is getting mixed reviews on Yelp.

Very open and wide ambiance. Very friendly service!! The salsa was amazing. The pork carnitas and burrito were amazing. The tacos were also very good. The establishment seasons the food. This is not bland food like many other Mexican restaurants. The Spanish rice was awesome. Great portions and reasonable. - Maestro L.

Food was ok and service was definitely slow but we do understand they just opened. The ambiance still has some work to be done to it. The plastic flags just don't speak to the customer that this is the place to come eat authentic Mexican food. - Tracy B

new mexican restaurant in new hartford, mexican restaurant in new hartford, los amigo open in new hartford TSM loading...

Deli Tacos in Clark Mills

Deli Tacos has been open less than a year in Clark Mills. It took over the old pizza place on the corner.

Read More: Deli Tacos Opens in Clark Mills

deli tacos opens in clark mills TSM loading...