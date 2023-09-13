Major Changes to New York Gun Laws Just Before Hunting Season Begins

Hunting season is right around the corner but there are major changes to New York gun laws hunters need to be aware of.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act goes into effect today (Sept. 13) and requires the New York State Police to oversee background checks for every firearm AND ammunition purchase.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the act following a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo and in response to the Supreme Court decision in NYSPRA v. Bruen.

Appeal Rejected in Supreme Court

An order to halt the new gun safety laws was rejected in the Supreme Court by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday, September 12, one day before they were set to go into effect.

"This new order from Justice Sotomayor will ensure that the legislation’s provisions related to stronger background checks for guns and ammunition, set to take effect on September 13, will continue to move full speed ahead, and the law requiring periodic onsite inspections of firearms dealers remains intact," Governor Hochul said in a press release.

Gun Law Changes

Whenever you want to buy ammo in New York you now have to undergo a background check. And it'll cost you $2.50 each time. Checks for gun purchases will run 9 bucks.

The New York State Police must provide a 'proceed' response before any purchases of guns or ammunition can be made. Anyone denied will have 30 days to appeal the decision.

New York State firearm dealers, Federal Firearms licensers, registered dealers, and ammunition sellers can now register under new laws online at Gunsafety.ny.gov.

