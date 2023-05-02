New Recreational Fishing Rules Taking Effect Immediately in New York

There are new fishing regulations in New York State and they take effect immediately.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced new recreational saltwater fishing regulations for black sea bass and scup in New York's Marine and Coastal District.

Black Sea Bass

The season for black sea bass begins on June 23 with size and daily limit changes. The minimum size limit is now 16.5 inches, up a half inch. Anglers may possess three black sea bass per day from June 23 through August 31. The limit goes up to six per day from September 1 through December 31.

Scup

The size of scup is going up too, but the season is being cut short.

The recreational scup season will run from May 1 through December 31, rather than being year-round. If you catch one from shore, the minimum size limit is 9.5 inches. But if you reel a scup in from a boat, it goes up to 10.5.

The daily limit is 30 scup per day unless you're on a licensed party/charter boat from September 1 through October 31. Then you can have 40 fish.

Go Into Effect Immediately

The new rules, which you can read on the DEC website, take effect immediately.

2023 Free Fishing Days

There are 4 chances to drop a line in one of the thousands of freshwater lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds in New York without a license.

June 24-25

September 23 (National Hunting and Fishing Day)

November 11 (Veterans Day)

Fishing License

You need a fishing license in New York if you are 16 years and older and fishing for:

Freshwater fish species by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frog species by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.

