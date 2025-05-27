May might have been chilly and damp, but that hasn’t stopped anglers from making big waves.

Not one—but two—New York State fishing records were broken this month, and they happened just 10 days apart.

New Channel Catfish Record

Dylan Kampnich of Dexter, New York, landed a monster catch on May 3, 2025—a channel catfish weighing in at a whopping 37 pounds, 9 ounces.

He pulled it from Black River Bay in Jefferson County, setting a brand-new state record. The only thing better than the record, is reeling it in with his son.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Dylan’s catch beat the previous record, also set in Black River Bay just three years ago, by nearly two pounds.

New Fallfish Record

On May 13, 2025, Alex Pidhorodeckyj reeled in a record-breaking fallfish weighing 4 pounds, 1 ounce from the St. Lawrence River in St. Lawrence County.

This impressive catch shattered a 16-year-old state record—previously held by a fish caught in the Susquehanna River—by nearly half a pound.

Reel in a Big One

Looking to reel in your own record breaker this season?

There are several weekends throughout the year when you can fish for free without a license.

June 28-29

September 27 (National Hunting and Fishing Day)

November 11 (Veterans Day)

