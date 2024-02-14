We Finally Know What’s Moving Into Empty Chuck E Cheese Building in New Hartford
Who's filling Chuck E's shoes in Central New York?
A new restaurant is moving into the old Chuck E. Cheese building in New Hartford and we finally know what it is.
The location on Commercial Drive has been empty since 2020 when Chuck E Cheese closed. But something new is coming.
For months all that hung from the side of the building was a banner that read: Korean BBQ and Hotpot as the New Hartford Codes Department reviewed plans. Those plans were approved. The building permit hangs in the front door.
Mr Kimchi
That old sign is gone. It's been replaced with the official restaurant logo. Mr Kimchi, an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ.
Korean cuisine is largely based on rice, vegetables, seafood and meats. Kimchi is the traditional side dish with salted and fermented vegetable that is made in hundreds of different ways.
A peek inside the windows show a half-finished lobby.
There's no word on when the new Korean BBQ and Hotpot will open.
Utica BBQ Korean Ribs
If you're in the mood for Korean food and don't want to wait until Mr. Kimchi opens, try the Korean sticky ribs at Utica BBQ.
The restaurant opened up at 244 Roosevelt Drive in Utica. And the ribs are to DIE FOR, along with everything else on the unique menu.
