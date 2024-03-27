New Law on New York Roads Affects All Drivers

There's a new law on New York roads that affects all drivers.

Why can't people just move over? It is the law in New York State and now it's not just for emergency vehicles.

The Move Over Law was enacted over 10 years ago to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and maintenance workers stopped along roadways.

It's been expanded several times over the years to include all highway workers.

Move Over Law Expanded Again

In 2024, that law is expanding again. This time it includes ALL vehicles parked along the side of the road, emergency or not.

Starting March 27, 2024, drivers will be required to take precautions, including slowing down and moving over, to avoid a crash with all vehicles stopped along the roadway.

Road Deaths

Nearly 40 people were killed from 2016 to 2020 outside their vehicles on New York State roads. It's closer to 300 nationwide.

Under the expanded Move Over law, a driver must change lanes when approaching a vehicle stopped along either shoulder of the road, if possible. If not, for the love of God, slow down!

Every state in the country has Move Over laws to protect first responders. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says only one-third of Americans are aware of these laws.

Just move over! It may be a law in New York but it's also common sense.

Fines can be costly too. It's $150 for the first offense. $300 the second time. If you still didn't learn, it'll be $450.