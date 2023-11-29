Missing Man With Dementia Found Floating Near New York Trail

A missing man with dementia was found floating in the water along a trail he was known to walk.

New York Forest Rangers were called to help search for a 71-year-old with dementia who went missing in the town of Bethlehem during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The man's son saw his father on Friday, November 24. When he returned to check on him the following evening, the father was gone.

Search Trails Man Was Known to Walk

The 71-year-old is known to walk the trails in the Moh-He-Con-Nuck Nature Preserve. So, the following morning, Forest Rangers, Bethlehem Police, and the Elsmere and Selkirk fire departments searched the trails. The man was found in standing water.

Forest Rangers and fire department members used cold water suits to recover the man. Crews used a litter to carry him to a fire department UTV.

The body was turned over to the Albany County Coroner's Office.

Hiker Dies on the Trail

Thanksgiving weekend was a deadly one on the trails. A hiker on Sawteeth Mountain needed CPR near Rainbow Falls.

Forest Rangers were called in to help but it was too late.

The hiker's guide had started CPR and a passing EMT continued, but after an hour, responders were unable to resuscitate the 49-year-old from Astoria.

A Forest Ranger carried the hiker out of the woods and brought him to the Essex County Coroner.

