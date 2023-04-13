Over 90 People Sent to Find Missing Hiker in Upstate New York
After over a week of searching, you won't believe how they ended up finding the hiker.
The NYS DEC and Sheriff's Department in Sullivan County are finally wrapping up a search that spanned 7 days, with hopes of finding one missing hiker. Rangers say 35-year-old Harold Hoyt from Glen Spey went missing after off-roading with a friend in the Town of Forestburgh.
The Big Search
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department gathered everyone they could to join in on the search. Over the course of the week, around 65 people were involved from local fire departments, search and rescue teams, and other volunteers.
DEC Forest Rangers did their part as well, coordinating 26 Rangers to cover the one-mile radius surrounding Spey's last known location. Not only were they working on foot, but they also used ATVs, UTVs, drones, and a NYSP helicopter to help in the search effort.
Read More: DEC Makes Important Update to the Brush Burn Ban in New York
Even with all of this man-power, they were unsuccessful in finding the hiker. It wasn't until Day 7 that a new piece of data was used, helping them find the man almost immediately.
Cell Phone Data
Investigators contacted the FBI and were able to pinpoint Spey's location thanks to enhanced cell phone data. Ranger Allwine found him southeast of his last known point, in an area that had not yet been searched.
Sadly, they were too late. The 35-year-old had already passed away, but at least their search found an answer. Crews were able to carry the body almost three-quarters of a mile to the nearest road, where it was then sent to the Sullivan County Coroner.
It's a prime example of why you should always keep a cell phone on you when venturing out into the woods.
Read More: 2 Upstate NY Railways Nominated for Best in the Nation; Vote Now
Not only that, but tell someone where you're going, when you'll be home, or just don't go alone. These are small steps that could end up saving your life.