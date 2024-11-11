20 Years Missing: Central New York Woman’s Disappearance Remains Unsolved

The search continues for a Central New York girl who disappeared twenty years ago and hasn't been seen since.

Alayssa Ann Wines was last seen in Rome, New York on November 10, 2004, less than a month after her 20th birthday. She has never been heard from again.

Wines, who may go by the name Maria, wasn't reported missing until almost a year later on September 2005.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighed between 115 and 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She had brown hair when she went missing and has hazel eyes.

There are few details available in Wines' disappearance case. However, Utica police are continuing to investigate, even 20 years later.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wines, you're asked to call the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3550.

Sara Anne Wood Disappearance

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home.

Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road in 1993. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.

Search Continues for Sara

Lent claimed he buried Sara's body in the Adirondacks but when he drew a map of the burial site, extensive searches turned up nothing. Sara’s body still hasn't been recovered 31 years later but the search continues.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with the words "Guess Who" on the front, turquoise blue shorts, and brown sandals.

