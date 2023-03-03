Milk Trailer Catches Fire, Makes a “Dairy” Bad Spill in Upstate New York

You don't have to be lactose intolerant for this story to make your stomach turn.

Recently Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were sent to Orange County for a "dairy" bad situation. The New York State Thruway reported a large milk spill, caused after a tandem trailer carrying milk burst into flames on the side of the highway.

Besides the obvious well-being of the driver, the officers were concerned the milk released from the trailer could end up into the Ramapo River. This being a source of public drinking water for the region.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Good news for the ECO's, both the driver and water were unharmed.

Why is Milk Bad?

No, it's not because fish are lactose intolerant. Dairy products will break down into the water, creating a reaction that removes oxygen molecules from the water. This could potentially kill fish and other living species in the water.

Seeing the Rampapo River is also a drinkable water source to the public, it also poses a problem for humans as well. (Especially those who are lactose intolerant.)

Glass of the milk on a rustic wooden table. Lilechka75 loading...

How Did the Fire Happen?

Officers believe the fire came from a brake overheating in one of the trailers. ECO's worked side-by-side with the NYS Police to ensure no damage was done to the surrounding environment.

Safe to say, it was a bad day for the truck driver. Not only did the company and farmer lose a whole load of milk, but it almost caused more damage in the river. Luckily he/she was unharmed and the ECO's were there quickly to save the day.

13 Ways to Celebrate National Peanut Butter Lovers Month March is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month and we couldn't be happier. So many of us, including this writer, honor peanut butter (and its trusty companion, Jelly) as perhaps our "first sandwich."

I remember trundling them off to elementary school secure in my Daniel Boone all-metal lunchbox every day back in the 1950s. By the time lunch came around and I unwrapped the sandwich it had melded itself into a gooey, room-temperature, ball of bread and peanutty wonderfulness. So to celebrate this beloved month, we went on a hunt around Upstate New York looking for the most unusual ways you can celebrate peanut butter, and boy do we have 13 doozies for you in this gallery!

Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State

The 5 Smartest New York Cities Named Among Most Intelligent In US One thing you can count on pretty much anywhere in the state of New York is the ability to attain a great education. Our amazing local school districts and numerous, quality colleges and universities are consistently ranked among the nation's best. Those great resources are a big reason why these 5 New York cities have been named among America's most educated according to Wallethub. These rankings were scored based on educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.