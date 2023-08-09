End of an Era: Beloved CNY Meat Market Shutting Its Doors After 77 Years

It's the end of an ear. A beloved Central New York meat market is closing its doors after feeding the community for nearly 8 decades.

Meelan's Meat Market in Clark Mills will soon be no more. Bob Meelan has made the decision to retire and shut the doors to the business that started 77 years ago.

The decision was hard but they always say you know when it’s time.

Meelan's Market Meelan's Market loading...

Family Meat Market

Bob's Grandfather and Uncle bought the Mom and Pop grocery store from the Lynch family back in the 40s. Bob took over the store in 1982 and created a place known for homemade smoked Italian sausage, German-style franks, grillers, bologna, and his one of kind pizza-dogs.

In 2021 Bob decided it was time to slow down and opened the store for only a few days a week. The time came two years later to step away for good.

Thank you to all my friends family and loyal customers over the years, without you, we wouldn’t have been in business this long.

The last official day will be September 2 but Bob says he may have some limited hours for his homemade products while moving equipment throughout the month.

Be sure to stop by to stock up on all your favorites before they're gone, say goodbye to Bob, and wish him a happy retirement. He's certainly earned it over the past 40 years.