Family Owned Business Closes in CNY as National Chain Opens

One Central New York community is saying goodbye to a locally-owned business and hello to a new National chain.

The Medicine Shoppe in Ilion has closed its doors after more than 40 years as the new Walgreens opens.

Medicine Shoppe Established in 1968

St. Louis pharmacist, Michael Busch first established The Medicine Shoppe back in 1968 with a mission to bring a pharmacy to his community that was dedicated to personalized service and managed by the pharmacist. Since then, the company has expanded across the country, including two in Central New York.

Steven and Colleen Pardi opened The Medicine Shoppe in Ilion in 1982. They closed the doors for the final time on June 15, 2023.

There's another Medicine Shoppe on Kellogg Road in New Hartford. That location will remain open.

Concerned Citizens Calling Village Mayor

Calls from concerned citizens have been pouring in, but Village Mayor John Stephens said he was not made aware of The Medicine Shoppe closing.

"The owners of the Medicine Shoppe and corporate Walgreens are the entities that would have made an agreement, and from what I understand, are prohibited from discussing details of any arrangement they may, or may not, have made."

Stephens said the board will look to the future and work on filling the building vacancies left behind.

Patient Files Transferred

So what happens to all those prescriptions from The Medicine Shoppe? All the patient files have been sent over to the new Walgreens pharmacy.

