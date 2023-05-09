Security Catches Hilarious Upstate NY Mascot Playing Basketball After Hours

Here's something one business owner in Upstate New York didn't expect to see on his cameras in the morning!

There are videos everywhere on the internet of security cameras capturing the weirdest things happening at work. But when the lights turn off, that's when it gets even crazier. Just ask this business in New York.

After Hours Basketball

Ruffalo Appliance Sales & Service in Newark recently shared a HILARIOUS video, catching their employees red handed. Not only that, but their mascot too.

It appears their security camera had the perfect view of a pickup basketball game between two workers and Droplet. Though it looks like the mascot was caught in the store first, it wasn't long before the two employees joined in for some hoops.

You'd assume Droplet could make it "rain" on offense with "splash" 3-pointers, but it was his defense that stood tall. He blocked defenders with ease, "washing" away the competition. Of course it's easy for Droplet, he's more "slippery" than he looks.

Safe to say, you better choose this mascot to join your next pickup basketball team if you have the chance. If you're recruiting a dream team, you now know where to find him. That and you know... home appliances.

Speaking of mascots... at least Droplet is saved from New York State's latest purge of school mascots.

