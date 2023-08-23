Surprising Discovery: NY Rangers Uncover 18 Marijuana Plants Growing on State Land

Growing marijuana may be legal in New York but not on state land.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers uncovered an illegal marijuana grow on Crab Hollow State Forest. DEC Wildlife staff discovered the marijuana during a field study in the town of New Hudson.

18 plants from three different plots were removed and taken to a site where they could be safely destroyed.

Someone is going to be extremely disappointed when find out all their hard work went up in smoke. Maybe they should have thought about that before breaking the law.

Pot Plants in Allegany County

This isn't the first time pot plants have been discovered on state land. 15 massive plants were found growing in Allegany County after a tip came into the DEC.

Illegal on State Land

Although marijuana laws have changed in New York, it is still illegal to grow on State land.

If you're still curious as to what is and isn't allowed when it comes to marijuana or cannabis in New York State... here's what you need to know.

Can You Legally Grow Marijuana At Home In New York State?

Don't Be a Dope & Fall For Pot Scam

Don't be a dope and fall for the latest marijuana dispensary scam. With more states legalizing marijuana, con artists are finding new ways to trick you out of your money.

The Better Business Bureau has received numerous reports about scams targeting customers of dispensaries.

These phony shops make up legitimate-sounding fees to cheat customers out of their money.

How the Scam Works

You find a local dispensary online that looks legit. They may even offer to delivery. You call to place an order and make a payment online. Then you're told you need to pay another fee.

In most BBB reports, the “dispensary staff” insists that the extra money covers “delivery insurance” or is standard for all new clients.

The extra fee is usually a few hundred dollars, but you're promised you'll get it back once the delivery is complete. Don’t fall for it!

Once you make a payment, the person and the company will disappear, along with the money you sent. In some cases, a delivery is made but it's not real marijuana they're dropping off.

Avoid Being Scamed

Before making any purchases online, do your research. Look up reviews. Search for dispensary's name with the word 'scam' to see if there have been any reports.

Be careful when paying with digital wallet apps. It's basically the same as paying cash and you won’t be able to get a refund.

Avoid prepaying if you can, especially if it's a business you aren't familiar with.

