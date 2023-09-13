10 Marijuana Plants Unearthed on New York State Public Land

The search is on for whoever is illegally growing marijuana on New York State land.

Forest Rangers have been on the hunt for a grower after being notified about pot plants in the Hill Higher State Forest in the town of Harmony. They've returned to the site numerous times over the past several months hoping the person would return to collect them. But to no avail.

10 marijuana plants were recently dug up by Forest Ranger before they could be harvested but the investigation into who is responsible remains open.

Pot Plants Pop Up on State Land

This isn't the first time pot plants have been discovered on state land.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers uncovered an illegal marijuana grow in Crab Hollow State Fores during a field study in the town of New Hudson.

18 plants from three different plots were removed and taken to a site where they could be safely destroyed.

Pot Plants in Allegany County

15 massive plants were found growing in Allegany County after a tip came into the DEC.

A number of people are going to be extremely disappointed when find out all their hard work went up in smoke. But then again, maybe they should have thought about that before breaking the law.

Illegal on State Land

Although marijuana laws have changed in New York, it is still illegal to grow on State land.

If you're still curious as to what is and isn't allowed when it comes to marijuana or cannabis in New York State... here's what you need to know.

