Tap Into 9 Sweet Maple Syrup Farms in New York for Maple Weekend

Tis the season for maple syrup. And there's lots of it in New York. More than any other state in the country.

The unique climate, especially this season, is perfect for making maple syrup. With over 2,000 tappable maple trees, the most in the U.S., New York is one of the largest sugarmaking states in the country, second behind Vermont.

Maple Weekend Sugarmakers

Get up close and personal with pure maple during Maple Weekend 2023. Participating farms will offer unique, sweet fun for two weekends this month - March 18 & 19, and March 25 & 26.

Here are 9 places to tap into for sweet maple syrup in and around Central New York. You can see the full list of Maple Weekend Sugarmakers in New York at Mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.

Making Maple Syrup

Delicious maple syrup is made simply by removing water from the sap to concentrate the natural sugars and nutrients made by the tree. But it takes a lot of sap to make a little maple syrup - 40 gallons of sap for just one gallon of syrup.

Superior Taste & Quality

Locally-produced maple is always better in taste and quality than store-bought brands. There's nothing quite like the taste of homemade pancakes slathered in butter and locally produced maple syrup.

Oneida Indian Nation Syrup

The Oneida Indian Nation is tapping into the maple syrup business. Hundreds of new maple trees are being planted on ancestral land where a 'small-batch' approach will yield a higher quality product.

The new certified-organic maple syrup will be sold under the brand of Wahta Maple Farm.

Continuing Growth

“The maple tree has long held an important place in Oneida culture, and the hard work and partnership required to produce maple syrup reflect the ways in which the Oneida people and our partners have worked together to continue the growth and success of our region,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative, and CEO.

Wahta Maple Syrup can be found at SaveON, Maple Leaf Market stores, and the Turning Stone. It will also be sold at additional retail locations throughout the region.