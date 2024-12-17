Don't be Stupid and miss this Party for two thousands.

Shania Twain has added bonus shows to her two-year-old Queen in Me tour. Two of the seven are in New York.

Twain plans to lock herself away in the studio "to begin the next chapter." But before she does, Shania plans to close the tour with a big celebration.

"After two years of sold-out shows and unforgettable memories, I’ve added some extra bonus shows in Summer 2025."

Shania in Syracuse

We were lucky enough to see her concert in Syracuse in 2023 and loved every second of it. It definitely impressed us much!

Shania is one of the reasons I'm a country music fan. From the moment I heard "Any Man of Mine" while living in Canada I was hooked. And she's still the one today!

Buffalo & Saratoga Springs

Shania is currently in Vegas for her Come on Over residency. It runs through February.

Come July, she'll hit the road again for a few Queen in Me bonus shows.

Mark your calendars. The Queen will be in Buffalo and Saratoga Springs next July.

July 12 - Buffalo NY

July 13 - Saratoga Springs

Tickets

Tickets for the 7 bonus Queen in Me shows will go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 AM.

