This winter, forget the skis and snowboards; one resort in Western New York is turning the snow tubing experience into something truly spectacular.

Lunar Lights Tubing transforms the traditional hill into a dazzling, high-energy adventure, where thousands of LED lights shift and change colors in time with the beat of the music. It’s not just tubing—it’s a full-on winter light show on snow.

On select nights at Peek n Peak Resort, a live DJ spins tunes right on the hill, adding an extra layer of excitement as you glide down the slopes.

More Lanes for More Fun

Peek n Peak now offers seven snow tubing lanes, giving everyone more room to ride, race friends, or just enjoy the colorful spectacle. And when it’s time to head back up? The Magic Carpet Lift carries you—and your tube—back to the top, so you can focus on the fun, not the climb.

The snow machines are running, and the tubing hill is nearly ready for a full season of winter fun.

Lunar Lights Nights run Monday through Sunday, opening at 4 PM on Mondays and Fridays and 10 AM on weekends. Tickets cost $25 before 4 PM and $30 after 4 PM, with Half-Off Mondays giving you a chance to slide for just $15.

Peek n Peak Resort is located at 1405 Old Road, Clymer, New York, and you can learn more or grab tickets at pknpk.com.

Whether you’re skiing, snowboarding, tubing under a light show, or exploring the countless snowmobiling trails across New York, Peek n Peak offers something for everyone. This winter, make your mountain adventure unforgettable—bright lights, pulsing music, and snow-filled fun await.