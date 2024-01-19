Remarkable Teenage First Responder Making A Difference In Central NY
A remarkable teenager is making a difference in Central New York.
Meet Luke Prevade
Luke Prevade is only 17 years old and he's a First Responder for not one but three fire departments.
At the age of 15 Luke became a Jr. Volunteer fireman. He passed the test and became a Nationally Certified Emergency Medical Technician when he was 16.
A year later Luke was accepted into the co-op program at school and now works at a 3rd fire station 4 days a week.
"If he is home and the siren goes off he never misses a call no matter what time of the day or night, he will always respond," said Cyndee Dedilion. "People should know that teenagers can make a difference in their communities and surrounding towns."
Thank you Luke for keeping your community safe and proving teens can make a difference.
Nominate a First Responder
Do you know a first responder who deserves to be recognized for their hard work and dedication?
Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
