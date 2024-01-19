Remarkable Teenage First Responder Making A Difference In Central NY

A remarkable teenager is making a difference in Central New York.

Meet Luke Prevade

Luke Prevade is only 17 years old and he's a First Responder for not one but three fire departments.

At the age of 15 Luke became a Jr. Volunteer fireman. He passed the test and became a Nationally Certified Emergency Medical Technician when he was 16.

A year later Luke was accepted into the co-op program at school and now works at a 3rd fire station 4 days a week.

"If he is home and the siren goes off he never misses a call no matter what time of the day or night, he will always respond," said Cyndee Dedilion. "People should know that teenagers can make a difference in their communities and surrounding towns."

Thank you Luke for keeping your community safe and proving teens can make a difference.

Credit - Cyndee Bedilion Credit - Cyndee Bedilion loading...

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder who deserves to be recognized for their hard work and dedication?

Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Tornado Rips Through Upstate New York Ski Resort See the damage Mother Nature left behind at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

23 CNY School Mascots That Will Have to Change Name There are several schools in Central New York that will be required to change their team logos and mascots after the state school board voted to eliminate Native American names. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams