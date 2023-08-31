Sail the High Seas! LEGOLAND NY Unveils New Boat Ride You’ll Love
Grab your pirate hats and eye patches for a new unforgettable adventure at LEGOLAND New York.
If you needed plans this Labor Day weekend, look no farther than LEGOLAND. Their New York Resort, located in Goshen, is constantly expanding and coming up with new attractions for fans to fall in love with.
They've scoured the ocean and are unleashing the most adventure-packed ride of all the Seven Seas.
Ahoy There!
LEGOLAND NY Resort is excited to announce their thrilling new ride called the Ocean Explorer.
Visitors, or aspiring pirates, can set sail on the high-seas aboard the "Explorer - 23". The ride stands at an astonishing 45-feet tall, swinging back-and-forth at 28 MPH. Watch out of for the giant LEGO® shark, which was constructed with over 120,000 LEGO bricks.
Read More: Explore National Parks for Free, All Thanks to Your Kids
LEGOLAND is the best place to go if you're looking for something for your Labor Day weekend. They have so much more to do than just building bricks.
Don't Forget the Waterpark
Open since May, the LEGO City Water Playground is a super-soaked, typhoon-sized splash-filled dance party for everyone to enjoy. You'll meet Shark Suit Guy, a brand-new LEGOLAND New York character, who will lead the crowd in a massive wave of water and bubbles.
Read More: Splash Into Summer at New LEGOLAND Water Playground in NY
Spend the day getting wet racing down waterslides or just standing under the 318-gallon water bucket. Kids can even build and race LEGO boats as well as shoot water cannons at the new water playground.
Splash Into Summer at New LEGOLAND Water Park
Want to stay the night? Sleep over in one of the hotel's 250-themed guest rooms, that include a separate sleeping area just for kids. Cool off at the LEGOLAND Hotel Pool, fit with a snack bar called "the Sandbar". It's the best way to unwind after a long day of fun on your feet.