Lainey Wilson Returns to CNY After Record-Breaking State Fair Performance

Grab your 'Watermelon Moonshine' and learn all the 'Things a Man Outta Know' when Lainey Wilson comes to Central New York.
One of the biggest stars in country music is returning to Syracuse, where she broke an attendance record at the New York State Fair this past summer with over 53,000 fans. That's more than any concert at the Dome too.
Just two of those names make this list of 11 country stars who don't write their own songs, and one you'll be surprised to learn does. It's a list that includes four Country Music Hall of Fame inductees and at least two others sure to get in soon. The takeaway is that great singers are great storytellers, especially when they're telling someone else's story.
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked
The best country songs of 2023 fit snugly over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, translate as if they were custom to each of us.
We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.
Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2023, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count.
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born
Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.
This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).
In 1999, Shania Twain's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out.
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
The 30 Most Controversial Songs in Country, Ranked
Country singers have a long history of stirring it up. Here are 30 of the most controversial country songs, ranked from least to most controversial.
The son of a rock star, the daughter of a famous actor, a son of a car dealer and two wealth managers' kids are among the country artists listed below. These nine country stars grew up rich, but that doesn't mean they didn't work hard to get where they are today.