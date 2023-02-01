Cheers! New Restaurant Coming to Former Chuck E Cheese in New Hartford

Cheers! A new restaurant is moving into the old Chuck E. Cheese in New Hartford.

The location on Commercial Drive has sat empty since 2020 when Chuck E Cheese closed. But something new is coming - a Korean BBQ and Hotpot.

New restaurant plans have been submitted to the New Hartford Codes Department for review and approval. A sign on the front of the old building just says Korean BBQ and Hotpot coming soon.

The new restaurant may be KPOT - a unique restaurant that offers a hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors.

The dining experience first opened in 2018 and has been expanding ever since. There are currently thirteen locations across the country, with more opening in 2023.

One of those locations is on Erie Blvd E in Syracuse, in the former Titled Kilt building, according to KPOT.com. The New Hartford location isn't included in the coming soon section but maybe the company is waiting for approval from the Codes Department before putting it on the website.

Utica BBQ Korean Ribs

If you're in the mood for Korean food, try the Korean sticky ribs at Utica BBQ. The restaurant just opened up at 244 Roosevelt Drive in Utica. And the ribs are to DIE FOR, along with everything else on the unique menu.

