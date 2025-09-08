A Hollywood star made a surprise visit to Upstate New York, bringing a touch of Tinseltown to the North Country.

Kevin Bacon isn’t just a famous movie star/singer; he’s also deeply connected to the Adirondacks. His family has owned a home in the region for approximately 100 years, and he spent a considerable amount of time there growing up.

Locals have spotted him in the area and even know the location of his property.

The Bacon family home sits on a super-private lake, accessible only by boat, giving them plenty of privacy while enjoying the natural beauty of the region.

Beyond owning property, Kevin is a member of the Adirondack League Club in Old Forge. Established in 1890, the club is dedicated to the conservation of the Adirondacks and offers members activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and boating. Clearly, his connection to the park isn’t just about family history—it’s personal.

Kevin and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, have been spotted enjoying local haunts before. A few years ago, they stopped at Utica Coffee Roasting Company and even posed for a few pictures.

Bacon Brothers at Clayton Opera House

Over the weekend, Kevin was seen in Clayton, NY, where he and his brother performed a sold-out concert at the Clayton Opera House.

Breakfast Stop

During that visit, he made two low-key stops at Bet’s Bagels, taking photos with fans.

Second Home

Even with his fame, Bacon seems to value small-town charm and the peace of the Adirondacks.

From private lakes and historic club memberships to impromptu bagel runs and concerts for local fans, it’s clear that the region isn’t just a getaway—it’s part of his life and identity.

For Kevin Bacon, the Adirondacks are more than scenery; they’re home.