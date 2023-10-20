Cheers! Kelsey Grammer Coming to 2nd CNY Bar for Meet & Mingle

Cheers! Kelsey Grammer is going to be a busy man in Central New York. The Hollywood icon is coming to not one but two bars.

Turning Stone is hosting a special event with the Emmy Award-winning actor at Upstate Tavern. You'll not only get to meet him, but you'll also have the opportunity to sample different beers from Grammer’s Faith American Brewing Company.

Grammer founded Faith American Brewery Company in 2015, a dream he'd had for over a decade.

Having visited the Catskills as a boy and spent some of my most precious days here, I always suspected I would have a future with these mountains. Twenty-six years ago, the land was bought that is the home to Faith American.

The brewery is on an old cauliflower and dairy farm in the heart of the Catskill Mountains in Delaware County. They brew Faith American beer, named after Grammer's daughter, Faith, and have a taproom you can visit at 334 Ruff Road in Margaretville, New York.

Grammer at Upstate Tavern

Meet and mingle with Grammer while sampling his beer at Upstate Tavern.

Known for featuring the best collection of regional beers, Upstate Tavern is the perfect venue to host this premier tasting event.

The event is being held on Thursday, October 26 from 6 PM – 8 PM.

Moe's Tavern at 16 Stone Pub Brew

Before Grammer hits the Tavern at Turning Stone, he'll be behind the bar at 16 Stone Pub Brew in Utica. It's all to celebrate the transformation into Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons TV show.

During the Popup event Grammer, who voices Sideshow Bob in the Simpsons, will make an appearance. Tickets to the event at 16 Stone Brewery on Oriskany Street on Thursday, October 26 from 3 PM - 5 PM are available at moespopup.com.

