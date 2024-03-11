Jimmy Fallon Crashes University Party in Upstate New York

Jimmy Fallon was busy with more than just the Tonight Show. The late-night talk show host made several surprise appearances in Upstate, New York including a University party.

The opening act shocked the crowds at two Nate Bargatze comedy shows. It was none other than Jimmy Fallon who took to the stage at the OnCenter in Syracuse Friday night and MVP Arena in Albany on Saturday.

Fallon Stops at Shaughnessy's Irish Pub

After the Syracuse show, Fallon and Bargatze stopped by Shaughnessy's Irish Pub for some food and some pictures.

"When Jimmy Fallon and Nate Bargatze show up and want nachos and wings, we make them nachos and wings," the pub shared on social media. "Awesome guys, thanks for chilling with us."

Albany's Kegs & Eggs

Before the show in Albany on Saturday, Fallon was spotted at Kegs & Eggs, a tradition of early-morning drinking before the St. Patrick's Day parade. The same one that turned into in 2011.

Several students were arrested or given tickets and University officials moved spring break the following year in hopes of ending the annual event.

That didn't stop the students this year, although crowds were much smaller, according to the Times Union.

Fallon Known to Party Upstate

Fallon may call the Big Apple home but he actually grew up in Saugerties, New York, and went to the College of St. Rose in Albany. He's been known to party Upstate a time or two.

Last year during St Patrick's Day, Fallon hopped on stage at Mulconry’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Fairport, New York for a surprise performance with The Galtee Mountain Boys, who shared a few pictures of the fun night on their Facebook page.

Celebs in Upstate New York

Jimmy Fallon isn't the only celebrity spotted in Upstate New York. A number of stars, from the Big Apple to Hollywood, work and live all over the state.

