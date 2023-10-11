Big Time Hollywood Actor Spotted at a Sound Bath in Upstate New York

Who knew big name celebrities love Upstate New York as much as we do?

It's not often you see well-known singers or movie stars hanging around in Upstate New York. If anything, they are just in New York City and enjoying everything the Big Apple has to offer. But sometimes they venture a little further, all the way up to our neck of the woods.

And you won't believe who was up here this time.

No Way... Jim Carrey!

Yes... it's actually him. Not a lookalike, not a doppelgänger.

Jim Carrey was just recently spotted in Upstate New York, visiting Sound Healing Adirondacks in Old Forge. Anyone would be surprised to see him walking through the front door, but not as much as owner Andrea Lisette Villiere.

She's been an active and certified Sound Healing Practitioner since 2015, living her dream in Old Forge. Andrea just loves following her passion, little did she know she'd get the chance to meet "Mr. Grinch" himself.

As you can tell, she had a lot of fun with him too.

Though it is certainly not common, there have been quite a few celebrities spotted in Upstate New York over the past year. And all of them were enjoying their time here.

Kiefer Sutherland

The actor and musician was seen enjoying a meal at Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston, New York.

Sutherland's visit was the biggest highlight of our day!

Read More: Richard Gere Dines with Family in Syracuse

Kevin Bacon

Sutherland's Flatliner co-star Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were at Utica Coffee Roasting Company a month ago. Both probably stopped in for their morning jolt of caffeine before heading to their camp in the Adirondacks for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

It was a pleasure to meet these amazing and talented people!

Read More: Cheers! Kelsey Grammer at New Hartford Bar

Geraldo Rivera Grabs Bite

A famous talk show host was spotted dining at a restaurant after spending a day on the water. Geraldo Rivera enjoyed a bite to eat at Parkside Drive-In in St. Johnsville.

Read More: Celebrity Chef Dines at CNY Restaurant

Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook loading...

Celebs in Upstate New York

A number of celebrities not only vacation in New York but have homes and businesses here too. And not just in the city either. From Paul Rudd and Kelsey Grammer to Richard Gere and Will Smith, all have set up shop in New York.

Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York A number of celebrities call Upstate New York home. A small few not only own homes but businesses too. You may even run into them when you stop by for a sweet treat, overnight stay or soft skin. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Wow! Look At This! "A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York Chuck D'Imperio Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Inside Jim Carrey's $26.5 Million Brentwood Mansion Take a look inside Jim Carrey's Brentwood estate up for sale. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady

Study Names 2023's Ten Worst 'Small Cities' in Upstate New York A study ranked every "small city" in America, and while Saratoga Springs was named one of the country's best, these NY cities were a few of the country's worst. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl