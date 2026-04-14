One Distracted Moment, A Lot of Damage

A routine traffic stop on a New York highway turned into a serious crash when a Jeep Wrangler slammed into the back of a New York State Police cruiser that was on the scene of another accident.

The impact was strong enough to push the patrol vehicle across multiple lanes before both vehicles came to a stop on the shoulder.

What Investigators Say Happened

The driver of the Jeep—26-year-old Monica Diaz Cabera—was speeding and failed to move over, as required by law in New York State.

She later told investigators she was distracted at the time of the crash while adjusting her boots and socks inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Watch NY Trooper Almost Killed in Scary Traffic Stop Crash

Just a few seconds of not paying attention was all it took for everything to go wrong.

Both the trooper and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been treated and released.

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Bottom Line: MOVE OVER Means MOVE OVER

This is exactly the kind of situation New York’s MOVE OVER law is meant to prevent.

Drivers are required to move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles stopped along the road. It’s designed to protect first responders and everyone on the road.

Because when you don’t, a routine stop can turn into something a lot more serious in seconds.