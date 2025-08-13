If you’re looking for a truly magical fall experience in New York, the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is an absolute must-see.

Imagine wandering along a trail lit by thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, all perfectly synced to a spooky soundtrack.

It’s like stepping into a Halloween dream.

2 Million Visitors

2025 marks the Blaze’s 20th anniversary, and they’re pulling out all the stops with new surprises to celebrate two decades of pumpkin magic.

Since it started in 2005, over 2 million people have come to marvel at this dazzling display.

Blaze: Hudson Valley at Van Cortlandt Manor

Set on the historic grounds of Van Cortlandt Manor in the Hudson Valley, the festival features more than 7,000 glowing jack-o’-lanterns, including some massive, jaw-dropping creations.

You’ll stroll through beautiful 18th-century gardens, pass the brick ferry house (where you might even catch a glimpse of the legendary Headless Horseman), and enjoy a spectacular light show at the manor itself.

Goblet Tavern & Headless Horseman Hideaway

For something extra special, check out the new VIP experience: The Gourd and Goblet Tavern.

It’s a speakeasy-style spot nestled in an 18th-century inn, serving up seasonal drinks, treats, and plenty of Halloween vibes.

There’s also the Headless Horseman Hideaway nearby—a family-friendly spot with German-style snacks and festive drinks.

Keep your eyes peeled because the Headless Horseman sometimes makes surprise appearances throughout the night.

1000 Volunteers

It takes over 1,000 volunteers to carve, light, and set the scene for this massive spectacle, which is all accompanied by original music that adds to the spooky atmosphere.

Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley’s educational programs, so you’re enjoying a great event while supporting a good cause.

Tickets sell fast, so make sure to grab yours ahead of time at PumpkinBlaze.org.