New York Town Turns Into Bedford Falls for One Wonderful Weekend

One Central New York town transforms into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend every holiday season.

Each December Seneca Falls changes its name, to honor the iconic "It's a Wonderful Life" movie that many believe was inspired by tiny town.

Surviving actors from the film even come to celebrate.

Main Street

Karolyn Grimes, who played George Bailey's daughter in the movie, steps back in time every year at the festival, something she's been doing for 2 decades.

“When I came around the corner and saw Seneca Falls’ main street, I gasped and said, ‘This is Bedford Falls!’”

Bedford Bridge

Main street isn't the only similarity.

The bridge where Antonio Varacallit tried to rescue a woman who jumped in 1917 is the same place George Bailey jumped to save his angel Clarence in the movie.

“It is nearly a replica of the same bridge that George Bailey had grown up with all his life," said Grimes.

Seneca Falls Similarities

There are also rumors the man behind the movie, Frank Capra, stopped in Seneca Falls in 1945 for a haircut. Many believe he saw the plaque on the bridge as a sign for his new movie home.

Capra never said whether Bedford Falls was inspired by Seneca Falls but there are too many coincidences to ignore.

Both are mill towns

There's the same grassy median George runs down in the movie

Both towns are filled with Victorian architecture

Both have a large Italian population

George’s sister-in-law’s father owns a glass factory in Buffalo

Bailey’s friend Sam wants to build a soybean processing plant outside of Rochester

The bank examiner wants to get back to Elmira on Christmas Eve

The Bedford Falls High School was dedicated in 1927 the same year as the old Mynderse Academy

The Bailey’s Savings and Loan Association builds low-cost housing called Bailey Park. In Seneca Falls, 19th Century factory owner John Rumsey helped immigrant workers by lending them money and building low-cost housing

There's even a Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls, honoring the movie.

78th Anniversary Celebration

The 78h Anniversary Celebration of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will run from December 13-15 with several cast members making an appearance this year:

Karolyn Grimes (“Zuzu Bailey”)

Jimmy Hawkins (“Tommy Bailey”)

Donald Collins (“Little Pete Bailey”)

Every year the festival ends with the ringing of the bells to honor those who have left an impact on the community.

You can buy a bell to ring for someone you want to honor at wonderfulllifemuseum.com, where you'll also find a list of daily events.

Wherever the real Bedford Falls is, it'll be a wonderful weekend in Seneca Falls where plenty of angels will get their wings.

