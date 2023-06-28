3 Important Tips to Know Before Launching Your Fireworks in New York

Every year we look forward to the 4th of July, ready to celebrate with all our friends and family all weekend long. This typically means sunshine, drinks, barbeque, and fireworks. Though you might think you're going to be the fireworks expert this year, you could be risking a lot more than you think.

Fourth of July celebrations are fun, but they've also caused a ton of injuries. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in around 11,500 injuries reported in 2021. 66% of which happened during a one-month period surrounding July 4th.

It's important to realize these injuries weren't just from those launching the fireworks, but someone watching close by as well. Everyone needs to be careful when fireworks are in play.

We urge everyone to take into account the dangers associated with both legal and illegal fireworks and review firework safety tips and preparedness plans. -FASNY President Edward Tase Jr.

Luckily for you, FASNY has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) to release their Top 3 tips surrounding fireworks this July 4th holiday.

Leave it to the Professionals

As much as you think you're the fireworks expert, you're not. Unless you have a license, the safest place to launch fireworks is at a professional show. Luckily for you, there are hundreds all around Central New York you can choose from.

And if for some reason you can't leave the house, many shows are now livestreamed.

Firework display SamRyley loading...

Watch at a Distance

You might think the best view is up close, but you'd be wrong. Not only will you be safer and save your hearing, but viewing from afar gives you the best view of the fireworks exploding into the sky. Especially without killing your neck.

According to NFPA and FASNY, the best view of a professional fireworks display is from a quarter of a mile or more away. This will also be beneficial to both your dogs OR any other dog living in the neighborhood.

DO NOT Relight Dud Fireworks

If you've launched all your rockets and notice one didn't go off, LEAVE IT ALONE. The last thing you want to do is pickup or re-light a used or "dud" firework. They could still cause serious burns or injuries.

In conclusion, don't be dumb! You'd think it's a simple thing to ask, but it's important for both the safety of you, your family, and everyone else living in your neighborhood.

