If you’re looking to kick off the holiday season with something that feels warm, nostalgic, and wonderfully local, the Ilion Little Theatre has you covered.

A Local Stage Adaptation Full of Heart

They’re bringing It’s a Wonderful Life to the stage. Yes, the beloved Frank Capra classic, but reimagined live and up close. And if you’ve ever been to a show at the Ilion Little Theatre, you already know how special that space feels once the lights dim.

How Ilion Brings the Classic Story to Life

This new stage adaptation comes from Grecian, the same talent who brought to life, and it dives deep into the heart of George Bailey’s story. It’s Christmas Eve, and George, feeling overwhelmed, defeated, and convinced he’s failed everyone, stands on a bridge staring into the icy water below. What he doesn’t know is that help is already on the way. Clarence Oddbody, Angel Second Class (who still hasn’t earned his wings after 200 years), is sent to intervene. What follows is the story we all cherish: George’s childhood struggles, his sacrifices for his family, the people he’s unknbowingly saved, and the heartbreaking moment when Uncle Billy misplaces $8,000 and George’s world collapses.

The Ilion production takes audiences through all of it: the joy, the pain, the humor, and ultimately, that emotional punch when George finally understands just how many lives he has touched. Directed by Tory Girmonde with Char Lyon as Associate Director, this show is shaping up to be one of the sweetest holiday experiences in the Mohawk Valley.

Showtimes and Dates for the Ilion Production

You can catch the performance November 28th, 29th, and December 5th and 6th at 7:30PM, with matinees November 30th and December 7th at 2PM. And if you still can’t get enough of George Bailey after seeing it live? You’re in luck.

A Big-Screen Experience You Can’t Get Anywhere Else

The Rome Capitol Theatre is once again showing It’s a Wonderful Life on the big screen—but not just any big screen showing. This is a restored 35mm print straight from the Library of Congress, projected the old-fashioned way inside a historic movie palace. You can catch it December 19th at 7PM, or December 20th at 2:30 and 7PM. It’s the only place in all of New York State showing the film on 35mm this season, which makes it feel extra nostalgic and genuinely rare. Tickets are also extremely affordable, making it a perfect holiday outing for families.

