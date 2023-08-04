Get Ready to Hunt! Licenses Now Available in New York

The season may be a few months away but hunting enthusiasts can start gearing up. Hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2023-24 season are now available.

"An estimated half a million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year," Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Seggos said. "Recently expanded hunting opportunities bring even greater excitement to this old tradition."

Online, On the Phone, In Person

Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any of DEC's license-issuing agents, or by calling 866-933-2257.

Hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses will also be available in DEC Aquarium building at the New York State Fair from August 23 through September 4. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

License Requirements

Complete contact information (name, address, email address, telephone number)

DEC customer ID number (if applicable)

Proof of residency (driver's license or non-driver's ID with a valid New York State address)

If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card

If not already entered into DEC's automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases

Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from September 1 through August 31 each year. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Hunt Safe, Hunt Smart

Hunting-relating shooting incidents are on the decline in New York, but even one incident is too many. Hunters can prevent injuries and fatalities by following the cardinal rules of hunting safety:

Assume every gun is loaded.

Point the muzzle in a safe direction.

Keep your finger off the trigger until firing.

Be sure of your target and beyond.

Wear hunter orange.

If using a tree stand, hunters should use a full-body harness and stay connected from when leaving the ground until returning.

