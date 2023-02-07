How Dumb! Stolen Car Found After New Yorker Blows Through a Stop Sign

Breaking the law is dumb, but how this criminal got caught is even dumber.

A DEC Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) was recently conducting a routine traffic stop when he made an incredible discovery. The person he pulled over was guilty for much more than just a traffic violation.

115029069 David Lentz loading...

What Happened?

The driver was originally caught speeding and running through a stop sign, leading the officer to flick on his lights and pull him over. After speaking with the driver, it was discovered he was driving with a suspended license.

Not only that, but Steuben County Dispatch told the officer the vehicle was actually reported stolen just moments earlier. After calling in a Steuben County Deputy for help, they took the driver into custody.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Break the Law - Pay the Price

After being further questioned by authorities, the driver admitted to stealing the car. He was then charged for the vehicle and his two other traffic violations. He's currently being processed for Grand Larceny at the County Steuben Sheriff's Office.

The best news? The car was quickly turned back to it's owner, who was extremely grateful for the drivers stupidity.

Young man in handcuffs Felipe Caparr?s Cruz loading...

The moral of the story... don't break the law. Luckily, "car-ma" played it's course for this criminal. But seriously, don't try to be Nicolas Cage in "Gone in 60 Seconds"... even the best car thieves get get caught.

