A General Store That Feels Like Upstate New York Itself

If you’ve ever driven through the Adirondacks and felt that quiet nudge to slow down, pull over, and explore, Hoss’s Country Corner in Long Lake is exactly that kind of place.

Open since 1972, this iconic Upstate New York general store feels like a step back in time—in the best possible way. It’s the kind of stop that turns a quick stretch of the legs into a memory you’ll talk about long after the trip is over.

Credit - Hoss's Country Corner

The Tree You Have to See to Believe

At the heart of Hoss’s Country Corner is something that stops everyone mid-step: a massive pine tree growing **inside AND outside** the store.

When an addition was built years ago, the easy choice would have been to remove it. Instead, the decision was made to keep the tree and build around it, allowing it to flourish.

Groundwater continues to nourish the pine, and it still grows straight through the building and out the roof.

Credit - Hoss's Country Corner

Continues to Grow

The store is filled with an eclectic mix of Adirondack-related goods, each corner offering something different. The massive tree growing through the building is the showstopper, but it’s just one of many elements that make this place so special.

People ask all the time if the tree is real.

It is.

If you look at photos from 1991 and then again in 2018, you can see just how much it’s grown over the years.

Because Someone Said It Couldn’t Be Done

Why is there a tree growing in the store?

The answer is simple—and very Adirondack.

Because the owner was told it couldn’t be done. "Hold my beer....and the fishing pole."