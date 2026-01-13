Forget the skis and snowboards—winter tubing in New York just got a whole lot brighter.

For years, Peak’n’Peek has been dazzling visitors with Lunar Lights Tubing, where thousands of LED lights flash and change to the beat of the music, and on select nights, a live DJ spins right on the hill.

It’s become a high-energy winter tradition that mixes tubing thrills with a light and music show.

New Night Tubing Option

Now there’s a second option: Holiday Valley in Ellicottville has introduced Starry, Starry Lights, giving night tubing a brand-new glow.

On Friday evenings starting at 4:30 PM and Saturdays at 4 PM, the tubing hill comes alive with a colorful LED light show as guests zoom down the slopes.

The lights shift and pulse across the hill, creating a magical, almost otherworldly experience—and just $5 extra for the evening sessions.

Day Tubing Too

During the day, Holiday Valley still offers all the classic fun: up to 20 tubing lanes, a conveyor lift, cozy warming huts, a giant bonfire pit, and a Li’l Tubers area for the little ones.

Thursday: $25

Friday: $40

Saturday: 10 AM - 4 PM: $35

Saturday: 4 PM - 9 PM: $40

Sunday: 10 AM - 6 PM: $35

Whether it’s Peak’n’Peek’s Lunar Lights or the brand-new Starry, Starry Lights at Holiday Valley, winter tubing has officially been upgraded in New York.

Both hills now offer colorful nighttime adventures that turn a classic snowy activity into something unforgettable.

Bundle up, grab a tube, and get ready for some high-energy, LED-lit winter fun.