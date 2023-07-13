Two Important Advisories Issued for These Upstate New York Trails
Here's everything you need to know if you were planning a hike this next week.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued a high-water advisory, following the recent number of heavy rains in the Adirondacks. Not only that, but they're also advising hiker to postpone or reschedule any hikes near waterways and on high-elevation trails in general.
High-Water Advisory
Almost every body of water in the Adirondack Park rose after the recent storms. It's caused streams and rivers to run high, with stronger currents as well.
The DEC is advising all hikers to completely avoid trails that include a stream crossing. If you come across one, use a "high-water route" instead if it's provided. DO NOT try to cross any swift-moving stream or river. You're better off turning around and coming back another day.
High-Elevation Trails
These hiking trails will typically feature thinner soil, which easily erode after heavy rain. You're asked to avoid these trails for not only your safety, but for the trail too.
Sliding boots can damage the trail tread, surrounding vegetation, and cause washouts. The wet trails could also cause you to fall, leading to injuries or even hypothermia.
Hypothermia
Yes, you can still catch hypothermia in the summer. If your clothes get wet on the trail, it will cause your body to drop in temperature. Always stay warm and dry when hiking. You can do so by packing extra layers in a waterproof bag. You'll never regret bringing extra socks on a trip!
Be advised, thunderstorms are also supposed to continue throughout the next week as well. More heavy downpours, means even more dangerous trail conditions. Be sure to check the weather the day of and leading up-to your planned hiking trip.