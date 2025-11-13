Skiers and winter enthusiasts, take note: there will be no skiing this season at one of Upstate New York’s iconic hills. Plans for hitting some of the hardest runs in the state, gliding through backcountry, and enjoying crisp winter mornings have been put on hold.

Hickory Ski Center, a beloved ski spot in Warrensburg, will not be operating this year as it changes to a new management model.

Founded in 1946 by veterans of the famed ski troops of Fort Drum's 10th Mountain Division, Hickory has a vertical drop of 1,200 feet with views of the Hudson River and Gore Mountain. It’s a back-to-basics hill, with no snowmaking machines and no chairlifts, which gives it a unique charm among ski areas.

The ski center has had a rollercoaster history. It closed in 2016 due to a lack of profits, according to the Adirondack Explorer, and reopened for the 2023-2024 season.

This season, public access to trails for hiking, snowshoeing, skinning, disc golf, or camping is no longer available, though there will be opportunities for reserved group use.

Construction Underway

Construction work is underway on the lodge, and a new website is being designed to reflect the fresh start. The current website will be deactivated, and social media channels will also undergo updates.

Hickory’s new management hopes that, in the coming months, the ski area will once again become a place where families gather, friends connect, and kids learn to ski — keeping the spirit of “The Legend” alive.