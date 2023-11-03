Central New Year Golf Course Breaks Tradition Transforming Fairways Into Ski Trails
For the first time in its 14-year history, a Central New York golf course is staying open year-round.
Plans are underway to transform the fairways into cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails.
New Owners
Swap the golf clubs for skis this year at Heron Creek Golf Course. The course on Kirkland Avenue in Clinton, New York usually closes for the season after Halloween.
This year, new owners Nick and Joe Madden, and Rich Grimaldi have decided to keep the course open year-round, offering winter activities outside and great food, football, and fun inside.
Fairways to Ski Trails
Groomers are being brought in to create trails throughout the course for skiing and snowshoeing for the first time.
It's a great way to get out and get a little exercise during the winter months and enjoy all the wildlife that calls Heron Creek home.
Clubhouse & Patio Open
The clubhouse will be open Thursdays through Sundays with football on the big screens and delicious weekly food specials in the kitchen. There's even a covered patio with a fire pit if you want to sit outside and still stay warm.
Card tournaments and other fun events are also in the works to get you out of hibernation during the winter season. And the pond out front also makes a great place for a little pond hockey action.
Follow on Facebook
Be sure to follow Heron Creek Golf Course on Facebook to see all the specials and fun events planned for the winter season.
