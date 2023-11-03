For the first time in its 14-year history, a Central New York golf course is staying open year-round.

Plans are underway to transform the fairways into cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails.

skiing at golf course, snowshoe at cny golf course, cny golf course skiing Credit - Bonnie Kittle/Unsplash loading...

New Owners

Swap the golf clubs for skis this year at Heron Creek Golf Course. The course on Kirkland Avenue in Clinton, New York usually closes for the season after Halloween.

This year, new owners Nick and Joe Madden, and Rich Grimaldi have decided to keep the course open year-round, offering winter activities outside and great food, football, and fun inside.

Credit - Heron Creek/Facebook Credit - Heron Creek/Facebook loading...

Fairways to Ski Trails

Groomers are being brought in to create trails throughout the course for skiing and snowshoeing for the first time.

It's a great way to get out and get a little exercise during the winter months and enjoy all the wildlife that calls Heron Creek home.

Credit - Heron Creek/Facebook Credit - Heron Creek/Facebook loading...

Clubhouse & Patio Open

The clubhouse will be open Thursdays through Sundays with football on the big screens and delicious weekly food specials in the kitchen. There's even a covered patio with a fire pit if you want to sit outside and still stay warm.

Card tournaments and other fun events are also in the works to get you out of hibernation during the winter season. And the pond out front also makes a great place for a little pond hockey action.

Credit - Heron Creek/Facebook Credit - Heron Creek/Facebook loading...

Follow on Facebook

Be sure to follow Heron Creek Golf Course on Facebook to see all the specials and fun events planned for the winter season.

