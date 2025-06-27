Your favorite summer treat comes with an extra scoop of kindness this July.

It's all part of “Help Lick Cancer”, a special fundraiser supporting the American Cancer Society of Central New York and the Relay for Life. All you have to do is enjoy some ice cream on Sunday, July 20th.

What Is the “Help Lick Cancer” Event?

Here’s how it works: stop by any participating ice cream stand or diner, order your favorite flavor, and a portion of your purchase will go directly to helping cancer patients and their families. No coupons, no hassle—just a simple way to do something good while cooling off in the July heat.

Participating Ice Cream Stands in Central New York

It’s a sweet tradition that’s gaining more support each year, and organizers say new locations are still joining the effort. So far, confirmed spots include:

Look out for more stands jumping on board as the date gets closer. Whether you prefer soft serve, sundaes, or classic cones, your ice cream run this weekend could make a real impact. So grab a spoon (or a waffle cone) and treat yourself for a cause that’s close to home for so many.

How Was The Central New York Relay For Life Of 2025?

Over 60 teams came together at the fourth annual Relay for Life of Central New York. The event was held at Delta Lake State Park on Saturday, June 14th, to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those who lost their lives to cancer, and support the American Cancer Society’s fight against the disease.

This year’s theme was “Red, White and Blue … and Relay, too!” and featured local performers, activities and games, and themed laps around the track, including one for veterans. The event began with over 150 local cancer survivors leading the first lap around the track, followed by a reception in their honor.

Over $255,000 was raised at this year's event.

