Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and one Central New York elementary classroom is on a mission to spread a little love… across the entire country.

Ms. Marshall’s K-2 class at Kernan Elementary in Utica is participating in the Hearts Across America project, and their goal is as big as it is sweet: they aim to receive a Valentine's Day card or message from every single state in the U.S.

That’s 50 states, 50 chances to learn, connect, and share kindness.

Learning Through Kindness

Here’s how it works: every time a card arrives, the students get to color in that state on their classroom map.

But it’s not just about coloring — they also learn more about the state itself: where it is, what makes it special, and what life might be like for someone who lives there.

In the process, the kids are discovering geography, practicing reading and writing, and most importantly, learning that a simple act of kindness can travel far beyond your own backyard.

Each Valentine is like a little celebration, a reminder that they’re connected to people all over the country in a simple, joyful way.

How You Can Help

Here’s where you come in: the class needs help to make this project a success.

You don’t need to be a professional artist — a simple card or Valentine, even a note with a kind message, will do. Then just stick it in the mail.

Mr Marshall's Class

Kernan Elementary

929 York St

Utica, NY 13502

Sharing this project with friends, family, and co-workers is another great way to help.

Join the Fun!

If you’re looking for a fun way to spread some love this Valentine’s season, consider sending a card to Ms. Marshall’s K‑2 class at Kernan Elementary.

You’ll be part of a heartwarming project that teaches kids about geography, kindness, and the power of reaching out — one state at a time.