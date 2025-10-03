If you’re looking for a Halloween thrill that’s so scary that it just got national recognition, you don’t have to leave New York to find it.

What Makes Headless Horseman Different?

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park has officially landed the #2 spot on USA Today’s list of the top haunted attractions in the country, and if you’ve ever been, you know that’s a well-deserved honor. Here's what USA Today said in their article about them:

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions is an immersive experience that changes each Halloween season. The attractions at this historic manor on 65-plus acres continually evolve with unusual monsters, amazing illusions, costumes, makeup, animatronics, and frightening details. Highlights include a hayride, corn maze, haunted houses, a magic show, walking trails, and yummy treats. And you can always count on a run-in with the infamous Headless Horseman.

A Look Inside the Haunted Experience

Set on a sprawling 65-acre farm that’s been around for more than 250 years, the Headless Horseman experience is more than just your average haunted house. It’s a full-scale production that includes eight haunted houses, a one-mile hayride, a creepy corn maze, illusion shows, escape rooms, and a cast of creatures that seem a little too real. The atmosphere itself feels like something out of a horror movie, with foggy ponds, shadowy woods, and even fruit orchards that suddenly don’t feel so innocent after dark.

READ MORE: Ghost Hunts Return To One Central New York Opera House

What really sets it apart, and probably helped earn that #2 ranking, is the fact that the theme changes every single year. You can go one season, swear you’ll never recover, and then come back the next year only to be shocked all over again. The attention to detail is unreal.

Plan Your Visit to Ulster Park

This year, visitors can expect 10 different attractions in total, including the brand-new Headless Horseman Escape Room. And of course, no trip would be complete without a run-in with the infamous Headless Horseman himself. Between the hayride that feels way too quiet before it’s not, the winding haunted trails, and the jaw-dropping magic illusions, it’s no wonder people travel from all over the country to take part.

The farm also serves up delicious fall treats and plenty of cozy spots to take a break in between the scares. So even if you’re not the bravest in your group, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. You can plan your trip online here.

Your Ghost Guide to The 50 Most Haunted Places in New York State Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler