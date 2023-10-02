Canadian Wildfires Bring More Smoke Back to New York This Week

More smoke and haze? That could be the case for New York according to the experts.

Just when we thought we were completely in the clear, we get hit with even more bad news of smoke on the horizon. Then changing of the season hasn't stopped the Canadian wildfires, of which are pushing smoke high into the atmosphere again.

Like before, New Yorkers are going to see the side effects.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Yellow - Moderate AQI

Looking at the most recent reports, the smoke isn't anything of large concern at the moment.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) Forecast, the regions of Long Island, NYC Metro, Upper Hudson Valley, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central and Western New York have been put into a Yellow or Moderate AQI. Most of these regions are right on the line of Green, sitting between 50 and 60 fine particles.

This is much better than yesterday's predicted forecast, which had all regions in Yellow.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

No Advisories Expected

Experts at the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation say the smoke could be visible at high altitudes, though no Air Quality Health advisories are anticipated. This is great news considering a hot stretch of days are forecasted for this upcoming week.

Here's your Weeklong Forecast (as of 10/02/2023):

Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, Sunny, High 77.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, Sunny, High 83.

Wednesday: Sunny, High 85. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, High 81.

Friday: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, High 72. Precipitation 50%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, High 61. Precipitation 60%.

Sunday: Chance of showers. Partly sunny, High 55. Precipitation 30%.

NYS DEC has yet to announce an updated AQI forecast for the rest of the week. We will update here if the data changes.

