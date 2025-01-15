Groom Scores Touchdown With Surprise Buffalo Bills Tickets At Wedding

1 groom just surprised his wife to be with Buffalo Bills tickets during the wedding ceremony. Did she say "I Do?"

Many Bills fans have already secured their tickets to this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. One member of Bills Mafia got her tickets in remarkable fashion, during her wedding: (NSFW language from bride within first few seconds)

According to WIVB, Olivia Doiron received the tickets when her husband Sean Smith surprised her during their wedding vows. The gift was a great surprise and it lived up to their history as a couple.

“I’m always trying to beat him in getting him the better gift and I never win because he is so good,” Doiron said. “When he says I have a bonus gift, I almost roll my eyes because that’s him. He’s always throwing in another thing to surprise me.”

Table Crashing Next?

After watching many games over the years from the comfort of their home alongside their two dogs, this will be their first-ever Bills game. The actual tickets were placeholders and the only thing Olivia had to do was choose which game she wanted to go to. With the playoffs in full swing, it’s now or never for the duo.

“I might have to go through a table.”

Pizzeria Guaranteeing Bills Win Or Refund

A Buffalo pizzeria is putting their dough where their mouth is. Pesci’s Pizza and Wings is so confident the Bills will beat the Ravens on Sunday, they’re offering a win guarantee: if the Bills lose, fans get a refund on their pies and wings. You can read more online here.

