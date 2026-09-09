Another Central New York grocery store is getting ready to close, and this one is in Sherrill.

The Grand Union on East State Street is preparing to shut its doors, although there’s no word on exactly when that will happen.

We reached out to the corporate office for more information and are waiting to hear back.

The store’s hours will be changing starting next week, so if you’re a regular shopper there, you may want to check the new schedule before making a trip.

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Another Grand Union Closing in Central New York

This isn’t the first Grand Union location in the area to close recently.

The company shut down its stores in Rome and Cooperstown, leaving shoppers in both communities looking for other places to pick up their groceries.

READ MORE: Save A Lot In Rome Suddenly Closes Its Doors

READ MORE: BJ’s Wholesale Club Could Be Coming to New Hartford

From Tops to Grand Union

Back in 2022, the Sherrill store was one of several Tops locations that transitioned to Grand Union following the merger between Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets.

The Federal Trade Commission required the divestiture of several Tops stores because of concerns about competition in certain communities. Sherrill was one of those locations.

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The store closed briefly in February 2022, then reopened as a Grand Union later that month.