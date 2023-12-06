Giraffe Diagnosed with Cancer is Now Pregnant at New York Zoo

A giraffe with cancer is now pregnant at one zoo in Central New York.

Kipenzi,one of the female giraffe's at the in Rochester was diagnosed with a squamous cell carcinoma growth on her jaw in August. The tumor continues to grow slowly and changes in Kipenzi’s facial structure is beginning to become noticeable.

“She is eating well, behaving normally, and allowing Animal Care teams to treat the area,” shared Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy.

giraffe with cancer now pregnant, new york giraffe with cancer now pregnant, seneca zoo giraffe with cancer now pregnant Credit- Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook loading...

Slowing Tumor Growth

Animal care and animal health teams have been applying a new antitumor treatment topically, in hopes of slowing the growth of the tumor.

“The medication stimulates the giraffe’s own immune system to attack the tumor,” said Zoo Veterinarian Dr. ChrisMcKinney, who added, “This is the first use of this medication in a giraffe, though it has proven to be very safe for use in multiple species.”

Credit- Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook Credit- Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook loading...

Ultra Sound Shows Baby

While the animal team treats Kipenzi, they have been able to take ultrasounds. And it looks like she is pregnant with a little one due sometime this winter.

“While exact due dates are difficult to predict, we expect a calf this winter. Having said that, giraffe births are always high risk, and with Kipenzi’s medical conditions, we are extremely guarded in projecting an outcome.”

seneca zoo giraffe pregnant Credit- Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook loading...

Another Baby Due Any Day

Kipenzi isn't the only giraffe pregnant at the zoo. Iggy, the giraffe who gave birth to little Olmsted in April 2022 is pregnant again.

The Zoo’s Animal Health and Animal Care teams continue to monitor Iggy for signs of labor who is now in her delivery window.

Credit- Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook Credit- Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook loading...

Holiday Cart Tour

Seneca Park Zoo is located at 2222 St. Paul Street in Rochester. It's open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Experience the holiday magic at Seneca Park Zoo with a cart tour. Sip hot chocolate under cozy blankets while enjoying a 90-minute cart tour through the Zoo. Get details and book your tour at Senecaparkzoo.org.

17 Wild & Fun Activities to Do at The Wild Park in Chittenango Get the most out of your trip at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango by enjoying these 17 wild and fund activities. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

15 Walk & Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams