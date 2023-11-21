Get Cozy at New Store Inside Sangertown Square Mall
There's a new shopping option in Central New York just in time for the holiday season.
Get cozy at a new store inside Sangertown Square Mall. Just Cozy just opened with a variety of items that are all designed to be comfy and cozy.
Just Cozy Open
Just Cozy has a large selection of different designs to fit every style.
Leggings
Hats and Mittens
Slipper Socks
Scarves
Blankets
Biker Shorts
Early Black Friday Deals
Black Friday may be days away but the sales have already started at Just Cozy. Everything in the store is just $10. Everything!
Cozy leggings that normally cost $40, just $10. And some are even fur-lined. I'll take two! Mittens, hats, scarves, slipper socks, all just $10.
Just Cozy is located by Center Court next to Zumiez.
Holiday Shopping Hours
Sangertown will not be open on Thanksgiving to get an early start for Black Friday shopping. The mall in New Hartford will open at 7 AM on Black Friday and will remain open until 9 PM.
Shopping hours vary throughout the holidays.
Saturday, November 25: 10 AM – 9 PM
Sunday, November 26: 11 AM – 6 PM
Monday, November 27 – Saturday, December 2: 10 AM – 8 PM
Sunday, December 3: 11 AM – 5 PM
Monday, December 4 – Thursday, December 7: 10 AM – 8 PM
Friday, December 8 – Saturday, December 9: 10 AM – 9 PM
Sunday, December 10: 11 AM – 6 PM
Monday, December 11 – Friday, December 15: 10 AM – 9 PM
Saturday, December 16: 9 AM – 9 PM
Sunday, December 17: 10 AM – 7 PM
Monday, December 18 – Saturday, December 23: 9 AM – 9 PM
Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: 9 AM – 5 PM
Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: CLOSED
Tuesday, December 26 – Saturday, December 30: 10 AM – 8 PM
New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31: 10 AM – 5 PM
New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: 10 AM – 5 PM
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
13 Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree Topperrs
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams