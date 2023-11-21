Get Cozy at New Store Inside Sangertown Square Mall

TSM/Canva

There's a new shopping option in Central New York just in time for the holiday season.

Get cozy at a new store inside Sangertown Square Mall. Just Cozy just opened with a variety of items that are all designed to be comfy and cozy.

Credit - Sangertown Square Mall/Facebook
Just Cozy Open

Just Cozy has a large selection of different designs to fit every style.

Leggings
Hats and Mittens
Slipper Socks
Scarves
Blankets
Biker Shorts

Credit - Sangertown Square Mall/Facebook
Early Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be days away but the sales have already started at Just Cozy. Everything in the store is just $10. Everything!

Cozy leggings that normally cost $40, just $10. And some are even fur-lined. I'll take two! Mittens, hats, scarves, slipper socks, all just $10.

Just Cozy is located by Center Court next to Zumiez.

Credit - Sangertown Square Mall/Facebook
Holiday Shopping Hours

Sangertown will not be open on Thanksgiving to get an early start for Black Friday shopping. The mall in New Hartford will open at 7 AM on Black Friday and will remain open until 9 PM.

Shopping hours vary throughout the holidays.

Saturday, November 25: 10 AM – 9 PM
Sunday, November 26: 11 AM – 6 PM
Monday, November 27 – Saturday, December 2: 10 AM – 8 PM
Sunday, December 3: 11 AM – 5 PM
Monday, December 4 – Thursday, December 7: 10 AM – 8 PM
Friday, December 8 – Saturday, December 9: 10 AM – 9 PM
Sunday, December 10: 11 AM – 6 PM
Monday, December 11 – Friday, December 15: 10 AM – 9 PM
Saturday, December 16: 9 AM – 9 PM
Sunday, December 17: 10 AM – 7 PM
Monday, December 18 – Saturday, December 23: 9 AM – 9 PM
Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: 9 AM – 5 PM
Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: CLOSED
Tuesday, December 26 – Saturday, December 30: 10 AM – 8 PM
New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31: 10 AM – 5 PM
New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: 10 AM – 5 PM

