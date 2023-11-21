Get Cozy at New Store Inside Sangertown Square Mall

There's a new shopping option in Central New York just in time for the holiday season.

Get cozy at a new store inside Sangertown Square Mall. Just Cozy just opened with a variety of items that are all designed to be comfy and cozy.

Just Cozy Open

Just Cozy has a large selection of different designs to fit every style.

Leggings

Hats and Mittens

Slipper Socks

Scarves

Blankets

Biker Shorts

Early Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be days away but the sales have already started at Just Cozy. Everything in the store is just $10. Everything!

Cozy leggings that normally cost $40, just $10. And some are even fur-lined. I'll take two! Mittens, hats, scarves, slipper socks, all just $10.

Just Cozy is located by Center Court next to Zumiez.

Holiday Shopping Hours

Sangertown will not be open on Thanksgiving to get an early start for Black Friday shopping. The mall in New Hartford will open at 7 AM on Black Friday and will remain open until 9 PM.

Shopping hours vary throughout the holidays.

Saturday, November 25: 10 AM – 9 PM

Sunday, November 26: 11 AM – 6 PM

Monday, November 27 – Saturday, December 2: 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, December 3: 11 AM – 5 PM

Monday, December 4 – Thursday, December 7: 10 AM – 8 PM

Friday, December 8 – Saturday, December 9: 10 AM – 9 PM

Sunday, December 10: 11 AM – 6 PM

Monday, December 11 – Friday, December 15: 10 AM – 9 PM

Saturday, December 16: 9 AM – 9 PM

Sunday, December 17: 10 AM – 7 PM

Monday, December 18 – Saturday, December 23: 9 AM – 9 PM

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: 9 AM – 5 PM

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: CLOSED

Tuesday, December 26 – Saturday, December 30: 10 AM – 8 PM

New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31: 10 AM – 5 PM

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: 10 AM – 5 PM

