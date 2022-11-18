GALLERY: Tale of Two Seasons in One CNY County All on Same Day

What a difference a few miles can make. Parts of Central New York have a few inches of snow while other parts are buried in it.

The first major snowstorm of the season is pounding parts of the state. In Central New York it's the tale of two different seasons all in one county, on the same day.

Oneida County - South vs North

In southern Oneida County, it was just another winter day with anywhere from a few flakes to a few inches of snow. Not even enough to worry about shoveling. In the northern part of the county, it's a different story. Whiteout conditions and heavy lake-effect snow dumped more than a shovel can handle.

Western & Northern New York

Western and northern New York are getting even more. The Buffalo and Watertown areas are buried in feet of snow. The Bills have even moved the Sunday game against Cleveland from Orchard Park to the stadium in Detroit.

Full Commercial Vehicle Ban

A travel ban for commercial vehicles is in place until further notice on several roads throughout the state.

I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road)

Interstate 190 - Route 62 to I-90

Interstate 290 - full length

Interstate 990 - full length

Route 33 - full length

Route 219 - Route 39 to I-90

Route 400 - full length

Buffalo Skyway Route 5 - full length

I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only

To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings

Lake effect snow warnings remain in place until Sunday, November 20 in a number of northern and western counties where up to 4 feet could fall.

Take a look around Central New York to see the difference between being in the middle of the snow band and being just outside it, with only a few miles separating the two.

