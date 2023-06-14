Mark Taylor Has Been Everywhere; Now Adding FrogFest 34 to the List

FrogFest 34 with Russell Dickerson, presented by Curtis Lumber, is right around the corner and we can't wait. So far you've met our local acts and Alyssa Trahan... now it's time to meet our next Nashville artist.

Mark Taylor

If you can imagine a 100% down-to-earth artist, who has an unmatchable passion for writing and singing country music... you'd be thinking of Mark Taylor.

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia... Mark has had his hands on a guitar ever since he was 2 years old. He's always had a strong passion for all music genres, of which he says he gets from his father.

I was always intrigued by music... I grew up playing alongside my biggest musical influence, my father.

Mark then moved to Baltimore, where his dedication to performing live paid off quickly. He opened for huge names like Big & Rich, Grammy Winner Bryan White, and even Wiz Khalifa. Taylor took his talents from Maryland to North Carolina, where he attended Wake Forest, in hopes of getting into the legal side of the music industry.

After seeing success in both his song writing and live gigs, he made the decision that he was going to bet on himself and move to Nashville. Since his start, he's completed 5 tours with different artists, adding up to more than 150 shows.

We're more than excited to have him open this year for FrogFest 34, and even more grateful he was able to sit down with Polly & Carl for an interview. Here's what he had to say...

You're so well versed in different genres of music. Why'd you pick Country?

The Country [music] fans are just my favorite people in the world, if I'm being totally honest. They have the most fun, they are the most fun to be around. Every time we play it's a party. I live vicariously through the people screaming every word in the front row... for me to hopefully make someone experience something for 2 1/2 minutes is my goal at the end of the day. I just found the best response to that story in country.

You jumped from law school to song writing... how hard was that decision?

It was definitely a switch. After going to Wake [Forest] and having the conversation with my parents... they were so supportive. Definitely a career shift, from the time the pandemic hit. I didn't know if I wanted to do the full "Nashville Experience" yet. [But] I came down here and fell in love. I'm still here! They haven't kicked me out yet.

We love your song "Buzzed on a Boat"! How did that song come about?

My mom and sister have been bugging me for all the pandemic, "Write a song called buzzed on a boat! We think it's a great title". I said no that's horrible, I'm never writing a song called that. My little sister comes up [to me] and she goes 'So I guess you're not good enough to write that song'... and I said well give me 10 minutes.

I forgot about it and we were going through our final production meeting for that record, the producer was like 'are there any other songs you got?' I'm on my phone and I'm like... "Buzzed on a Boat"... this isn't half bad! I sent it to the producer and it was the first single we went with.

What EXCITES you the MOST about opening for Russell Dickerson?

I base a lot of my live show off of what I've seen from Russell [Dickerson]. It's such an inviting show and there's so much energy... It's cool to watch his movements on stage, he's such a ball of energy the entire time. I can't wait to meet him and to play with him.

What kind of covers can we expect from you and the band?

My band is huge 90's country influences... So there will be a Garth Brook's cover if I had to take a wild guess. Maybe an old Billy Currington cover will throw in there, like really early Billy stuff, so we'll see I don't want to spoil anything just yet

Listen to the full interview below!

TICKETS

$30 in advance

$40 at the gate

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission

Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds will open at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 17 for FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber.

