For the first time, kids are invited to experience the magic of live music in Central New York with five free concerts. Create unforgettable family memories under the stars at Lakeview Amphitheater.

Empower Federal Credit Union and Live Nation have teamed up for "Kids in Free Concert Series." One child, 12 and under, receives a free lawn seat with each paid adult lawn ticket.

“This program is an example of one of the many reasons why we love being in partnership with the Amphitheater,” said Chris Keller, CMO. “It gives our community a wonderful place to gather, including our younger audiences.”

Credit - Edi Libedinsky/Unsplash Credit - Edi Libedinsky/Unsplash loading...

KIDS IN FREE CONCERT SERIES SHOWS

Santana with Counting Crows

July 24

Dan + Shay

July 26

Train / REO Speedwagon

July 31

Queens of R&B featuring Xscape and SWV

August 3

Hootie & The Blowfish

September 6

Credit - Vince Fleming/Unsplash Credit - Vince Fleming/Unsplash loading...

Free Acts at New York State Fair

Everyone gets in for free to see dozens of free acts at the New York State Fair, regardless of their age.

39 national recording acts will perform in 2024 and there's something for everyone - country, rock, pop, familiar favorites, and even entertainment for the kids.

The Great New York State Fair is Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. All concerts are included in the price of admission.

Chevy Court features two performances every day. One at 1:00 PM and another at 6:00 PM. Suburban Park will feature just one 8:00 PM concert daily, eliminating the afternoon shows from previous years.

Get our free mobile app

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams